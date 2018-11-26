Iain Butcher faces Ukashir Farooq on Nov.30

Motherwell hero Iain Butcher is rebelling in the build-up to a huge night of boxing for Scotland that sees him challenge Ukashir Farooq for the British bantamweight title.





‘Baby Butch’ (18-3-KO5) takes on Farooq (10-0-KO4) in the champion’s hometown of Glasgow on Friday – live on BoxNation – on what he believes could turn out to be a classic night for Scottish boxing.

Butcher said: “I’d say this is one of the biggest boxing nights in Scotland. Putting aside the Ricky Burns cards, it’s up there with one of the best nights. Aside from my fight, there are other great fights too.

“It’s great that it’s being broadcast on BoxNation too. It’s good to be on TV and it really puts it on the map.

“The atmosphere on fight night is going to be electric. It’s going to be a massive night in there. A lot of the Scottish boxers will have great support. I was at the first TV card MTK Global put on and it was a good atmosphere. This will be even bigger.

“The other fight that excites me the most is Tyrone McKenna vs. Lewis Benson. I think that’ll be a cracker. I can see Benson being on the floor and picking himself up to dig deep. I think that’ll be a very interesting fight.

“I hope this sets up a big 2019. Ideally, I’ll end this year with my hands on the British title and head to next year in a positive mind. I wasn’t that busy in 2018 but I’m confident we’ll have the British title on Friday night and then we can challenge for European honours next year.”

Farooq vs. Butcher headlines a night of boxing that also includes McKenna vs. Benson, Kieran Smith bidding for a WBC world ranking plus David Brophy, Michael McGurk, Reece McFadden, Jack Turner and more.

