Hyland Jr Faces Dingsdale For First Title

Paul Hyland Jr will face Adam Dingsdale for the IBF European Lightweight title at the SSE Arena Belfast on June 10, live on Sky Sports.

Hyland Jr has moved seamlessly to 15-0 in the paid ranks and now the 26 year old Belfast man is looking to build on his foundations and land a first pro title.

Dingsdale has plenty of experience in title action having boxed four times for belts, and the former Southern Area champion will provide a stiff examination of Hyland Jr’s title ambitions.





“I want to fight for big titles and this is the first one for me,” said Hyland Jr. “I need to be active and get myself out there so to box for my first strap live on Sky Sports is massive for me and it’s a chance I’m not going to let slip through my fingers. Boxing is buzzing in Belfast and I want to be a big part of it.”

Hyland Jr and Dingsdale clash on a huge night of boxing in Belfast as unbeaten local talent Ryan Burnett challenges IBF World Bantamweight champion Lee Haskins.

An exciting undercard features a crunch Cruiserweight clash between Tommy McCarthy and Mike Perez, Ian Tims and Luke Watkins for the Irish Cruiserweight title and local favourites James Tennyson, Paddy Gallagher, Matthew Wilton, Feargal McCrory and Tyrone McCullagh.

Tickets are on general sale at midday today priced at £30, £40, £60 and £100 from the SSE Arena Belfast at http://www.ssearenabelfast.com/belfast-boy-burnett-v-haskins





VIP tickets priced at £150 are exclusively available from http://www.matchroomboxing.com/