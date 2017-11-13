Hye-Soo Park Fights Hei Tao Zhang For WBF Title In South Korea

KBS N Sports will televise live to the people of South Korea when Hye-Soo Park fights undefeated Hei Tao Zhang from China for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens Intercontinental Light Flyweight title on Saturday November 18.

The fight is the co-feature of a championship double-header at the Gyeyang Gymnasium in Incheon, a harbour-city 30 kilometres west of Seoul.





Local resident Park, 8-8-1 (2), is a former PABA Champion at Super Flyweight, and challenged Mexico´s Anabel Ortiz for the WBA World Strawweight title in 2013, losing a unanimous decision. The 29-year-old, born in Seoul, is now on a mission to gain another crack at a world title in 2018.

Hei Tao Zhang (19) will be fighting for her first professional title, and has agreed to do things the hard way by travelling to South Korea for the opportunity. At 5-0 (2), she has already boxed over ten rounds twice, so the championship distance will not be a new experience for her.

Also on the card will be former WBF World Champion Hyun Mi Choi, 14-0-1 (4), defending her WBA World Super Featherweight title against Jessica Gonzalez, 7-3-2 (1), from Mexico.

Promoters are SungSan Hyo Promotion and Bumjin Promotion.

www.worldboxingfederation.net