Humza Ali – The Next Chapter

Home-town bantamweight Humza Ali knows he is in a privileged position ahead of his first professional boxing match as he prepares to make his debut in the paid ranks at the Banks’s Stadium.

Ali enjoyed a solid amateur career with Aston ABC and will make his professional bow at the home of the Saddlers on BCB’ Promotions’ ‘The Next Chapter’, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Friday, 5th May.





The 21-year-old, born appropriately enough on Boxing Day, cannot wait to make his entrance at the club he supports and his anticipation for his first bout is increasing as the days tick by.

“(I’m excited) because it’s my home town,” Ali told bcb-promotions.com. “When Walsall are playing I’ll often go to the games.

“Some people aren’t lucky enough to fight in their home town and I’m very privileged. At the moment, it’s all excitement as the day gets closer. In training, it’s constantly on my mind.

“As the weeks get closer I’ll get those nerves, but it’s a good kind of nervous. I’m feeling very good – I can’t wait to get out there and I’m working hard.”

Ali’s amateur background with Aston saw him pick up several victories, including 21 victories, most of which came at senior level.

“I had about 40 fights as an amateur,” Ali added. “Most of my losses were at a junior level – and I was beating some of the best kids in the country.

“The only thing I have to do now is get down to the weight.”

Now the countdown is on for Ali’s debut at the Banks’s as the youngster prepares to write The Next Chapter in his boxing career. Standard tickets priced at £30, are available by calling 07943 400 371. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, are available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxis, to supply a number of free taxis to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight.