Damien Vazquez declares all out Mexican War vs Brandon Figueroa

Damien Vazquez (15-1-1) is counting down the days until his September 26th showdown against WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa (20-0-1). The fight takes place at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

The loaded Showtime pay-per-view event is co-headlined by Jermall Charlo defending his middleweight title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermell Charlo unifying his WBC super welterweight title against WBA/IBF champion Jeison Rosario.

While Vazquez respects his opponent, he is very confident that he will become a world champion on September 26th.

“Figueroa is a great fighter. I am not going to take nothing away from him. He is a world champion and a world champion for a reason. I am going to give him everything I got and take the f*cking title from him,” Vazquez stated.

Vazquez is known for his boxing ability but after getting hit with a controversial draw last year, the Mexican American has revamped his style and now refuses to leave his fate in the hand of the judges.

“Fuck it. I am just going to go toe to toe and f*ck him up on the inside to be honest. I want to fight toe to toe and show him what a real Mexican looks like,” Vazquez stated.

The Las Vegas based fighter doesn’t see how the fight will go to the final bell. He believes that the only reason the referee will be needed will be to count to ten when Figueroa hits canvas.

“I want to make it a Mexican is war, a tough fight. Let’s make it phone booth fight so I can show him how a real Mexican fights. I guarantee we still the show,” said Vazquez.

STAR BOXING WELCOMES UNDEFEATED BRAZLIAN SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT MICHEL “BABU” DA SILVA

OE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING continues adding talent to its roster, this time in the form of undefeated Brazilian, super bantamweight, MICHEL “BABU” DA SILVA (13-0 12KO’s). Da Silva has no issue bringing the pain as he is currently riding a ten-fight knockout streak.

With all 13 of his fights taking place in his native Brazil, signing with Hall of Fame Promoter, Joe DeGuardia, Da Silva hopes to make a splash in the United States in the near future.

The 122 lb slugger began his boxing career at the age of 12, aspiring to be like his father, Aluisio Da Silva, who was a former boxer. At 15, Da Silva had his first amateur bout, and shortly thereafter participated in the World Championship in Liverpool England with the Brazilian boxing team. Finishing with 52 wins in 59 amateur fights, Da Silva turned to the professional ranks at the age of just 18.

Da Silva had this to say about signing with Star Boxing, “I want to thank Star Boxing for the amazing opportunity! I will work hard to achieve my biggest dream of becoming a World Champion! You can bet that that the world will witness me in some amazing fights!”

“On behalf of Michel Da Silva and the whole Team, I want to thank Star Boxing for the opportunity given,” said Da Silva’s manager, MARCEL TSHIYOYO. “I really do believe in Michel and I know he will reach his dreams of becoming world champion! We are ready to seize the opportunity!”

Star Boxing CEO, JOE DEGUARDIA, believes that “Michel has a fan friendly come forward style with immense power, especially in the super bantamweight division. We are looking forward to working with him.”