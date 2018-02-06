Humberto “Tito” Velazco talks Thomas Williams Jr. fight

Light heavyweight prospect, Humberto “Tito” Velazco (18-1-1, 12 KOs), who is managed by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannely and promoted by Damien Vazquez’ Sugar Promotions, talks training camp and more ahead of his showdown with Thomas Williams Jr. (20-3, 14 KOs).

(Photo by Mario Serrano – Prince Ranch Boxing)





This 10-round bout, takes place on the undercard of Victor Ortiz vs. Devin Alexander, which airs live in Primetime on Premier Boxing Champions on FOX & FOX Deportes from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Here is what Velazco had to say about training camp, making his USA debut, and more…

On his current training camp in Aguascalientes, MX …

“I’ve been training with former world champion Cruz Carbajal out here in Aguascalientes, Mexico. For the first time in my career, I flew out a durable sparring partner to help me prepare for this fight. We are finalizing the last few sparring sessions this week. My body is healthy and I’m in great shape. I’ll be ready for war on fight night.”

On facing opponent Thomas Williams Jr…

“All I know about Williams is he’s a southpaw, who is coming off a couple of losses, and has fought for a world title. He’s been in the ring with some elite fighters, so I know he’s a very good opponent. I know he’s hungry to get back in the win column so I’m preparing for his best. This is a big step up in competition and I’m ready for the challenge.”

On making his USA debut…

“Where I’m from, you always dream about what it would be like to fight in the United States of America. Now that dream is coming true and I’m going to take full advantage of this opportunity. There will be some very important people watching this fight. I promise I will not disappoint.”





On what a win will do for his career…

“A victory against Williams will be great for my career because I know it will lead to bigger fights. My goal is to make a statement in this fight and show those watching that I’m the real deal