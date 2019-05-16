Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez Returning For Hall’s 30th Anniversary

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today junior flyweight world champion from Mexico Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez will be in Canastota to participate in the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





Following an undefeated amateur career (23-0), “Chiquita” turned pro in 1984 and the 5’1” star reigned three times as WBC junior flyweight champion (1989-90, 1991-93, 1994-95), once as IBF champion (1994-95) and registered 12 successful title defenses. He boxed a legendary trilogy with Michael Carbajal (2-1) with their first bout deemed 1993’s “Fight of the Year.” The hard punching Hall of Famer retired after losing the championship to Saman Sorjaturong in 1995’s “Fight of the Year.” “Chiquita’s” pro record stands at 43-3 (30 KOs) and includes wins over Francisco Tejedor, Melchor Cob Castro and Hall of Famer Jung-Koo Chang. In 2006, Gonzalez was elected into the Hall of Fame.

“With incredible knockout power, ‘Chiquita’ Gonzalez was a real fan favorite who thrilled fans throughout his Hall of Fame career,” said Hall director Edward Brophy. “We are so happy that he will travel from his home in Mexico to be with us in in Canastota to celebrate the Hall’s 30th Anniversary.”

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.





The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, bantamweight champion Paulie Ayala, welterweight champion John H. Stracey, Olympic gold medalist and two-time welterweight champion Mark Breland, two-division champion Antonio “Magic Man” Tarver, Olympic gold medalist and heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields, three-division champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley, referee Kenny Bayless and Hall of Famers Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Pernell Whitaker, Michael Carbajal, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Michael Spinks, Carlos Ortiz, Larry Hazzard and Marc Ratner,are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

Celebrated film and television star Holt McCallany, who currently stars in the hit Netflix series Mindhunter, will be Grand Marshal of the 2019 Boxing Hall of Fame Parade of Champions scheduled for Sunday, June 9th at 1 p.m.

