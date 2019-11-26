Hughie Fury vs Pavel Sour on Nov. 30 in Monte-Carlo

Hughie Fury has promised his fans that they will see a “hungrier” version of him when he takes on the Czech Republic’s Pavel Sour at the Casino de Monte-Carlo on Saturday November 30 , live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.





The 25-year-old contender returns to the ring three months after his points loss to former World Champion Alexander Povetkin at The O2 in London seeking to rise back up the rankings and secure another shot at one of the top Heavyweights in the world.

“I’m delighted to return so soon after my last fight with Povetkin,” said Fury. “I feel I’ve much more to give and want to keep active and improving my game.

“After my fight I took a week off and then got straight back into training as I’ve little to celebrate and can’t think of holidays when things are not going right. I’m stronger and fitter than ever before and you will see a big difference on Saturday.





“Monaco holds a special place for me as I’ve more or less spent a lot of my younger years growing up there. My parents lived there and we have had many training camps there over the years, so it’s really nice to be fighting on such a high class show.”

Fury (23-3, 13 KOs) has been fearless in taking on the world’s leading Heavyweight contenders and hopes that an impressive showing in Monaco will encourage his promoter Eddie Hearn and management team MTK Global to deliver him a World title opportunity in 2020.

“The fans will see a hungrier fighter, and no matter what adversity comes my way I will keep pressing as I know all of the fighters out there are not above me. It’s what I’m doing wrong myself.





“There are no excuses, I’m back and ready to achieve my main ambitions in life. I hope this opportunity will put me straight back in the mix for another top fight, and Eddie and my team will be the judge of that after my fight.”

Fury vs. Sour is part of a big night of World title action in Monte-Carlo.

Main event sees undefeated Russian Welterweight talents Alexander Besputin (13-0, 9 KOs) and Radzhab Butaev (12-0, 9 KOs) collide for the vacant WBA World title, Norway’s Cecilia Braekhus (35-0, 9 KOs) and Argentina’s Victoria Bustos (19-5) battle it out to become the number one Welterweight on the planet when they clash for the IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC and IBO crowns in a huge undisputed showdown, China’s unbeaten Heavyweight star Zhilei Zhang (20-0, 16 KOs) returns to the ring to take on Ukraine’s Andriy Rudenko (32-4, 20 KOs) and rising Welsh talent Joe Cordina (10-0, 7 KOs) steps down in weight to take on Enrico Tinoco (18-5-4, 13 KOs) for the WBA Continental Super-Featherweight title.