Hughie Fury Signs With Matchroom Boxing

Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, with his next fight will be announced at a press conference next week.





The hugely gifted Manchester star has long shown himself to be one of the finest technical talents the UK has produced, and now the 24-year-old is ready to mount a third assault towards a Heavyweight World title.

The only defeats on Fury’s 25 fight slate came at World level – a majority 12 round decision in a close and controversial WBO World title challenge to New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in 2017, then a gallant and gory 12 round points loss to Kubrat Pulev in last October’s IBF Final Eliminatory in Sofia.

“I’m over the moon to be signing promotionally with Eddie and joining a stable as strong as Matchroom,” said Fury.





“I feel with Matchroom’s backing I can kick on now and really fulfil my potential. Watch this space because it’ll be exciting times over the next couple of years.”

Father and trainer Peter Fury added: “This is fantastic news for Hughie. People forget he’s still only 24 years old – a baby for a Heavyweight. Signing with Matchroom gives him to perfect platform to achieve his goal of rising to the top of the heavyweight division and I have complete confidence in him doing just that.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Hughie Fury to the Matchroom Boxing team,” said Promoter Eddie Hearn. “At such a young age Hughie has been fearless taking on the World’s contenders, facing Joseph Parker for the World title at just 23 and recently travelling to Bulgaria to take on Kubrat Pulev on his back yard. This experience will be priceless and I’m excited to see him back in a big fight soon at a time when the division is hotter than ever.”