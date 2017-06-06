Hughes Promotions presents Cincinnati-based prospects on July 7

On Friday July 7th Hughes Promotions presents several Cincinnati-based prospects with the chance to showcase their talents in front of local fight fans with its loaded Rumble at the Radisson event. The action will take place in the Bluegrass Ballroom of the Radisson Hotel Cincinnati Riverfront at 668 West Fifth Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011.

At this time, the event includes six preliminary bouts and six featured bouts on the main card that starts at 9:00 PM. Area fight fans will see familiar faces such as hard-hitting cruiserweight Santino “The Great Gambino” Turnbow, rangy welterweight Boubacar Sylla and his string of four consecutive wins by knockout, unbeaten heavyweight Shaun Seymore, cruiserweight Khetag Pliev a 2012 Canadian Olympian, steadily improving middleweight Kevin Roundtree, and Dayton, Ohio’s Jeff Camp a hungry southpaw welterweight looking to capitalize on his brutal second round knockout of veteran Agustin Cicero in August of 2016. Also, heavyweight Chaen Chess, a former Don King promoted fighter, will make his hometown debut. 7-0 Shaun Seymore gets back in the ring to keep his streak alive. Young King Langston Campbell looks to keep his momentum coming of his debut win over Josh Thorpe.

Tickets are on sale now at Exclusive, Hard Knock, Black-Owned , and they will be also be available for purchase at the door. Ticket prices are $10 for kids, $30 for general admission, and $50 for ringside seats. Interested fight fans can also contact Brian Hughes of Team Hughes Promotions at (513) 441-7095 for tickets and information.





Come out and see some hard-hitting action live, and support all of these courageous warriors as they attempt to advance their careers in an extremely challenging sport.