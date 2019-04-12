Hublot: “Night of the Champions”

Hublot and the WBC will once again make history on May 3rd, when the greatest stars of the sport will gather at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas for the glittering Night of Champions Gala Dinner and Auction.





A night of celebration will raise awareness and funds for the magnificent José Sulaiman Fund, which provides essential support to retired boxers who experience medical and financial difficulties. Since its creation in 2012, the fund has distributed $1.2 million dollars to dozens of boxers in need.

Join the WBC and Hublot Night of Champions Gala Dinner and Auction in Las Vegas on May 3rd, 2019! Visit www.hublotnightofchampions.com, where you will be able to buy tickets, bid on the lots, or simply make a donation for an amazing cause!

We remember and applaud the efforts of the President of the prestigious Swiss watch brand Hublot, Jean-Claude Biver, and Don José Sulaiman, who together created a brand new era for boxing

An historic agreement led to the creation of the collection of 12 watches which recognize and celebrate of the greatest WBC champions: Julio Cesar Chavez, Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, Marvin Hagler, Larry Holmes, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Ray Leonard, Oscar de la Hoya, Jeff Fenech, George Foreman, and Evander Holyfield.

On that occasion, a replica of each watch was made and auctioned in a unique event which established the “José Sulaimán Fund” to help boxers in need. That magical night, a million dollars brought into reality one of Don José’s most cherished dreams: To practically help those who need it the most, and give them back a little of all the glory they unstintingly gave us.

Today a new chapter in that remarkable ongoing story is about to be written and you can be part of it, buying tickets for the big reception and gala dinner, where there will be a live auction with special performances and even the opportunity to share a table with a champion.

Get in at: https://www.hublotnightofchampions.com/lite-ui/?controller=home.