Hrgoviv vs Cornish on September 8 in Zagreb

Filip Hrgović (5-0, 4 KOs) will face his biggest test on September 8 when he meets Scotland’s Gary Cornish (25-2, 13 KOs) for the WBC International Heavyweight Championship at the Arena Zagreb in Croatia.





The 2016 Rio Olympic Bronze Medallist has raced to 5-0 since turning pro in September 2017 with victories over Raphael Zumbano (TKO1), Pavel Sour (KO1), Tom Little (TKO4), Sean Turner (UD8) and Filiberto Tovar (TKO4).

The 26 year-old from Zagreb, who is currently in Miami training with renowned Cuban coach Pedro Diaz ahead of his hotly anticipated hometown debut, will now fight for his first major title with WBC’s International belt on the line.

Standing at 201cm, Cornish, the former IBO Intercontinental Champion from Iverness, will be the tallest opponent Hrgović has faced in the professional ranks. The ‘Highlander’ has also enjoyed considerable success against Croatian boxers having previously recorded knockout wins over Jakov Gospic, Ivica Perkovic, Hrvoje Kisicek and Marino Goles.

“It will be a great honour to fight for the WBC International Heavyweight title in front of my home fans in Zagreb,” said Hrgović. “Gary Cornish has had a very good career so far, fighting experienced boxers. As with all my opponents, I have a lot of respect for him, and being Scottish I am sure he will be a great warrior as all his fellow countrymen.





“He will be the tallest opponent I have faced and that will be a new style and a new challenge that I will have to unlock, but if you want to be a World Champion one day, you have to face fighters with all different styles and calibres.

“I believe it will be a tough fight between two true warriors that are willing to give their all. Heavyweight boxing is special, as you can’t predict what will happen. The only thing I can assure the fans is that I will be 120% ready to show my best boxing on September 8.”

Despite travelling away from home, the 31 year-old Cornish says he is confident of upsetting the local fighter and claiming another Croatian scalp at the Arena Zagreb.

“I was in Germany sparring with Kubrat Pulev when I first came across Hrgović,” he says. “I sat down and watched him spar and he seems a good fighter but I’m going to beat him.





“I don’t mind fighting in his hometown and in a hostile atmosphere. I will just block it out and focus on the job in hand. I’ve faced four Croatians before and stopped all of them so I’m confident going over to his back yard.

“I’m back with my old coach and I feel better than I ever have. It’s a good fight for me to take because it’s risk and reward. It’s a big risk because he’s so highly rated but there’s the huge reward of taking his ranking when I beat him.”

Nisse Sauerland, Promoter for Team Sauerland, says: “We’re delighted to confirm Gary Cornish as the opponent for Filip’s homecoming fight. It will be his toughest test to date and a great spectacle for fans at the Arena Zagreb as the Croatian Gladiator takes on a Celtic Warrior for the prestigious WBC International Heavyweight title.”

Zeljko Karajica, CEO of 7Sports, the sports unit of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group and Managing Director of the operating event agency MMP Event GmbH, adds: “This will be a fantastic contest between two top contenders in the heavyweight division. The Croatian audience can look forward an entertaining bout in Zagreb featuring their hometown hero Filip Hrgović against the ‘Highlander’ Gary Cornish.”

Tickets for the Zagreb Fight Night on September 8 featuring Filip Hrgović vs. Gary Cornish start at 110 KN and are available online via www.eventim.hr.

Cornish lands world ranking shot at Hrgovic

Cornish has more than enough motivation to upset the odds.

Scottish heavyweight Gary Cornish will travel to Croatia to take on Olympic medallist Filip Hrgovic on September 8.

‘Highlander’ (25-2-KO13) was denied the British title by Sam Sexton on points back in October but having bounced back with a stoppage victory, he will now face Hrgovic in Zagreb (5-0-KO4).

The home fighter, who outpointed Cornish’s MTK Global team-mate Sean Turner in February, is currently ranked by the WBC – providing Cornish with more than enough motivation to upset the odds.

"I was over in Germany sparring with Kubrat Pulev and I came across Hrgovic there. I sat down and watched him spar and he seems a good fighter but I'm going to beat him.

"I don't mind a hostile atmosphere. I just block it out and focus on the job in hand. I've faced three Croatians before and stopped all of them so I'm confident going over to his back yard.

"I'm back with my old coach and had my David Howe fight under him. I feel better than I ever have.

“I take nothing away from Sam Sexton when he beat me to the British title but I wasn’t feeling the best that night. I feel good all round and I’m highly motivated.

"It's a good fight to take because it's risk and reward. It's a big risk because he's so highly rated but there's the huge reward of taking his ranking when I beat him."

