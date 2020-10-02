Hrgovic vs Booker added to Haney – Gamboa Undercard

Filip Hrgović (11-0, 9 KOs) will face Rydell Booker (26-3, 13 KOs) on November 7th behind closed doors at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN in the US and RTL in Croatia.

The Croatian heavyweight sensation known as ‘El Animal’ will fight for the second time in just three months following a spectacular second-round knockout win against Alexandre Kartozia last Saturday in Struer, Denmark.

The 2016 Olympic Bronze medallist returns to America for the second time in his paid career, having previously claimed a stunning first-round knockout victory over Gregory Corbin at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Hrgović will be looking to extend his four fight KO streak as he squares off against former sparring partner Booker, the Detroit-native, who pushed World title challenger Kubrat Pulev to a points decision last November in Fresno.

“I can’t wait to go back to America to fight again,” said the 28-year-old from Zagreb. “Booker is a skilful fighter. He had a good fight with Kubrat Pulev. He went the distance and won the first few rounds. I think I can do better. I want to make a statement and finish the fight early.

“Booker was one of my sparring partners before I fought Gregory Corbin. I know him well and he knows me, so I’m looking forward to the fight. He has good skills and technique, but I will be better prepared and in better shape. I don’t think he’ll be able to handle my power and my pressure!”

Hrgović’s promoter Nisse Sauerland believes a busy end to 2020 will be the perfect preparation for a World title assault in 2021, as he predicts another knockout performance from the Croatian giant.

“Filip has the style to trouble every heavyweight in division,” said Sauerland. “He has dynamite in both hands as he showed in his last fight, and I think he will demonstrate that power again against Booker. It’s important for Filip to stay busy as we’re expecting a huge 2021 for him. He’s ready for the World title.”

Zeljko Karajica, Hrgović’s manager, said: “After his knockout of the year against Kartozia, I’m happy to have Filip back in the ring so quickly. He is very excited to fight in America once again and we are looking forward to him putting on a show on November 7th for the US fight fans.”

Hrgović, who is co-promoted by Team Sauerland and Matchroom Boxing, fights as part of a huge night of boxing in Florida that features American star Devin Haney defending his WBC World Lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa.