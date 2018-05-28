Hrgović returns on June 9 to face the undefeated Tovor in Munich

Croatian heavyweight sensation Filip Hrgović (4-0, 3 KOs) returns to the ring on June 9 in a ten-round contest against Mexico’s Filiberto Tovar (9-0, 5 KOs) in Munich, Germany.





The Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze Medallist has enjoyed a storming start to his professional career dispatching his first three opponents inside the distance before scoring an eight-round unanimous decision over Irish-boxer Sean Turner in his last outing.

These dominant displays have seen Hrgović earn a World ranking with the World Boxing Council, one of boxing’s four major governing, and listed as No.41 in the World by independent statistic site BoxRec.

The 25 year-old from Zagreb will look to continue his meteoric rise up the heavyweight ranks as he returns to Germany for third-time following victories in Nuremberg and Schwerin to face the undefeated Tovar at the Postpalast in Munich.

“I believe my opponent Filiberto Tovar is a good boxer,” says Hrgović. “His results speak for themselves. I have to respect such an opponent and cannot underestimate him. This is heavyweight boxing and he will be keen to challenge me.





“I have been on the fast track and facing very good boxers so far in my career. I’m satisfied with my progress and I want to continue gaining experience against the best available boxers. Big fights are coming, but I must take things step by step, and for now, the next important step is my fight in Munich.

“I have a true appetite and I’m on a quest to conquer as many belts as possible in my career. Saying this, my promoter and my manager are working hard to find the best opponents for me. If you want to be a true champion, then you have to beat them all!”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland says the fans in Munich can expect an entertaining contest as he reiterates his belief that Hrgović can one day rule the heavyweight division.

“Filip is a special talent,” says Sauerland. “He brings excitement with him every time he enters the ring and it will be no different on June 9 when he meets Filiberto Tovar in his first ten-round contest. We believe he is a World Champion in waiting. He is being fast tracked through the heavyweight division and soon he’ll be challenging for his first major title.”





Before fulfilling his promoter’s prophecy, Hrgović must first overcome the unbeaten Tovar, a man confident of causing an upset. “I predict a knockout victory,” says the 23 year-old from Guadalajara. “There’s no European alive who can beat an undefeated Mexican!”