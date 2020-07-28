Hovhannes Bachkov signs with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of world-class amateur superstar Hovhannes Bachkov as he turns professional.

Armenian hero Bachkov has been regarded as one of the best amateurs in the world for a number of years, having won gold medals at the European Games in 2019 and the European Championships in 2017, and bronze medals at the World Championships in 2019 and 2017.

He also represented his country at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and looks destined for an extremely bright future after teaming up with MTK Global.

Bachkov said: “It was time for me to box in the professional ranks, and MTK Global is the best management company with many champions.

“I have a lot of memories of fights in the amateurs, but I have not yet reached my goal in boxing. As a professional athlete, I want to become world champion and be the best fighter in my weight class.

“I was pleased to be an amateur and compete in all the competitions and win all the fights that I did, but now I’m very excited to turn professional.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Hovhannes Bachkov to MTK Global. Hovhannes is widely regarded as one of the best amateur boxers in the world, and his all-action fan friendly style has seen him medal at World and European Championships, as well as become an Olympian at Rio 2016.

“At MTK we have always prided ourselves in being the only management company that is truly global in both fighters and gyms located throughout the world.

“To acquire his services is a huge a statement of our intent, and going forward these elite level fighters are the calibre of signing that we are looking to acquire.”

News on when Bachkov will make his highly-awaited professional debut will be announced in due course.

