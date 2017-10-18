Hosking Promotions brings boxing back to the people with free live streaming of #patp6

Hosking Promotions are bring boxing back to the people with the announcement that their show “Punches at the Park 6” this Saturday will be available for free via live streaming across the internet in a full production show complete with commentary team.

With four cameras trained from different angles to capture all of the action and a full commentary team consisting of Luke Toohey from Southern Cross Austereo, boxing promoter and TV personality Peter Maniatis and world-ranked super middleweight Jayde Mitchell, the production values will rival anything seen on a regular TV sporting broadcast.





Lynden Hosking of Hosking Promotions says: “Hosking Promotions is pleased to announce that Punches at the Park 6 will be streamed live and free across the internet to allow those people who can’t make it to the show to watch it on their phone, tablet, PC or TV, either on the go or in the comfort of their own homes.

“We recognise that the way Aussies consume their sport is changing and we want to be at the forefront of that change.

“We want to bring the high quality production values of a televised show directly to the fans, making the sport accessible for anyone with internet access and a screen without the need for a pay-TV subscription.

“This is Australia-first innovation. The entire show will be fully produced utilising multiple camera angles and close-ups along with an expert commentary team to bring the big fight experience to you.

“This isn’t just a static camera sitting there rolling, but a fully-produced program that will make full use of the four camera angles, close-up shots and multiple microphones to capture the live action and bring it to the fans.





“Hosking Promotions strive to be market leaders and we pride ourselves on our innovative approach to packaging and marketing our fighters. We believe that the more people that see our shows the better and we are heavily invested in making our boxers and our shows as accessible to as many people as possible.

“There is no sign-up required, no fee, no pay-TV and no strings attached. If you’ve got an internet connection and a screen you can watch this show for free. Simply go to the Aus-Boxing Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ausboxing and watch the stream live and free from 5:30pm this Saturday 21 October. It’s that simple.”