Honka faces Porozovs on World Boxing Super Series undercard in Riga

Tomi Honka (1-0) will face his second professional test on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final fight between WBC World Champion Mairis Briedis and Mike Perez on September 30 at the Riga Arena in Latvia.

The Finnish cruiserweight returns to action following a unanimous points decision over Mateusz Gatek on March 11 at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and will take on hometown fighter Reinis Porozovs (8-12-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round contest at the Riga Arena.





The Latvian boxer is current enjoying on a three fight win streak which has included upset away victories versus Britain’s Lee Nutland and the previously undefeated Swedish prospect Marcus Alberts.

Honka says he is looking forward to fighting on the sell-out World Boxing Super Series card in Riga, and is confident of claiming his second paid victory.

‘’I’m really excited to get the opportunity to perform on a show of this scale,’’ he said. ‘’The World Boxing Super Series is currently the talk of the town in boxing circles and therefore all of the undercard fights are sure to get a lot of exposure.

‘’My opponent comes from Latvia so will be fighting in front of his home crowd. He’s won his last three fights and has a lot of experience from longer fights. Although he’s not the most skillful fighter, due to these reasons, I’m expecting a tough fight, but I have prepared very well and I trust that as the more skilled fighter I shall be victorious.’’





Tickets for the World Boxing Super Series event on September 30 at the Riga Arena in Latvia are available via http://bit.ly/2wopGzp