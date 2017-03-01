Honka makes pro debut on March 11 in Ludwigshafen

Finnish amateur star Tomi Honka will make his professional debut on March 11 at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany, on the undercard of the WBA World Super Welterweight Championship clash between Jack Culcay and Demetrius Andrade.

The 24 year-old, former three-time national amateur champion, will face Poland’s Mateusz Gatek (5-8, 1 KO) in a four-round cruiserweight contest.





Honka will be looking to produce a knockout performance after recently signing a long-term promotional deal with Team Sauerland, and says he is excited to be making his paid debut on the undercard of a high-profile World title fight.

‘’It’s a incredible opportunity to make your debut as part of a huge show on the World stage, and it’s one I’m very excited about,’’ said Honka. ‘’It will be a great experience for me and the fans, and I intend to show everybody what us Finns are made of. I’ve been training really hard, and I’ve had a lot of quality sparring from top amateurs and pros.

When asked for his opinion on his opponent, Gatek, Honka said: “Based on the videos I have seen of him, he is a big, rugged guy who is not afraid to stand and trade. He will most probably start the fight with a fast pace and therefore I have to be ready from the beginning and keep my cool.

“I’m going to keep a high and versatile work rate. I will be moving around, working behind my jab and creating space for my powerful right cross. I don’t think he will last all four rounds in this ride!”

‘’We look forward to seeing Tomi in the ring,’’ said promoter Nisse Sauerland. ‘’We believe he can go far in this sport, and these early tests will prove vital to his development. He will gain a lot of experience from fighting on such a big show, and we expect Gatek to provide him with a tough test.’’

Honka’s professional debut will be available to watch live and exclusive on Viaplay Fighting in Finland. For more information please visit www.viaplay.fi/fighting