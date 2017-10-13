Holyfield’s the Real Deal Boxing returns November 18

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing will return to New York City with “Real Deal Championship Boxing IV”, another stacked card of local contenders and world class prospects from the Tri-State area on Saturday, November 18 at Resorts World Casino NYC in Queens, New York, it was announced today.

Said Holyfield, “Our first event in New York City on September 9 was a major success and this one will be even better. We want the fans to enjoy action-packed competitive fights and will continue to bring it.”





Stated ERIC BENTLEY, COO of Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, “We were amazed by the turnout at our first event in New York, and it shows us how starving this state is to have local fighters competing regularly. It’s a big commitment to do shows here but we’re confident that we will be able to establish a consistent presence in the New York boxing scene with the support of the fans.”

A full card of exciting fights featuring top local contenders and prospects will be announced shortly.

Advance tickets priced at $150, $125, $75 and $50 are Now On Sale

Resorts World Casino is located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica NY 11420. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:00 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.

Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with Medical Arts Radiology (www.medicalartsradiology.com) and Venum (www.venum.com).