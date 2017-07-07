Holyfield Inks Janelson Figueroa-Bocachica

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment has officially signed Detroit-based prospect Janelson Figueroa-Bocachica to an exclusive promotional contract. Bocachica is also signed to manager David McWater’s company Split-T Management.

“We are ecstatic to sign an athlete with the limitless potential of Janelson. This kid is a phenom and there’s no doubt he’s destined to become a world champion once he fully develops,” said Eric Bentley, Chief Operating Officer of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment. “We are very grateful to Janelson and his team, especially his manager David McWater, for sharing our vision and believing that Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is the company to take Janelson to the next level.”

Originally from Puerto Rico, the 18-year-old is trained by his father Nelson Figueroa and was an amateur standout, amassing a record of 55-5. Starting at the ripe age of eight years old, Bocachica won many amateur tournaments, including the 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014 Ringside Championships, 2012 National PAL Championships, and 2015 Detroit Open-class Golden Gloves. He was ranked number one in his division in the United States from 2013 to 2015, and sixth on the 2016 Independent Worldwide Amateur Boxing rankings.





Bocachica made his Real Deal debut on the undercard of the inaugural Real Deal Championship Boxing event in Louisville, Kentucky. He put on an impressive performance to move his undefeated record to 7-0, with four knockouts, as he won via shutout decision against tough brawler Leonardo Carrizales. Not only did Bocachica want to win, he was intent on exciting the crowd and did so with a dazzling display of punches that dropped Carrizales and had him in survival mode for the rest of the match. The pedigree and conditioning were evident as Bocachica, who was competing in his first six-rounder, controlled the pace and the ring with slick movement and fast combinations. Sporting the colors of his native Puerto Rico, Bocachica ended the fight with a rapid flurry. As the verdict was announced in his favor, it became clear that Bocachica is a prospect to watch.

“I am excited to sign with Real Deal Sports & Entertainment and to start my journey toward a world championship. With a legend like Evander Holyfield working with my team and guiding my career, there’s nothing holding me back,” said an elated Bocachica. “My hope is to win three different WBC titles in three different weight classes and defend them in memorable fights.”