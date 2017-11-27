Holyfield and Arum headline 2018 Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame class

Evander Holyfield and Bob Arum headline the 2018 inductees into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) has announced its 25 member 2018 Induction Class, which also includes President Donald J. Trump. This epic event will take place at The Claridge, a Radisson Hotel located at Park Place & Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 1 – 3, 2018.

Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor-Elect Frank M. Gilliam Jr. commented, “The future of boxing in Atlantic City is brighter than ever. Being the newly elected Mayor of the City of Atlantic City, New Jersey it gives me great honor to be a part of bringing the 2nd Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend back to our Great City. I believe boxing and Atlantic City has always been a natural fit and we see it returning to its glory days, and under my administration, we plan on welcoming it back wholeheartedly: Congratulations to the ACBHOF “2018” Inductees!”

The Claridge Hotel serves as the signature Corporate Sponsor for this knockout weekend, “The Claridge is proud to be in partnership with the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame and to continue to promote professional boxing’s exceptional history in Atlantic City,” says Cem Erenler, Vice President/ Operations & Business Development for TMJ Properties, the owner and developer of The Claridge. The iconic hotel, which is now part of the global Radisson brand first opened in 1930. “Hosting this signature event is in the best traditions of The Claridge, which for more than 80 years has been Atlantic City’s center for exciting events in sports and entertainment,” Mr. Erenler said.

The 2018 inductees in the Fighter category are:

Evander Holyfield

Héctor Camacho (posthumous)

Bruce Seldon

Bobby Czyz

Jeff Chandler

Ray Mercer

Vinny Paz

Richie Kates

Trainer and Cutmen

Carmen Graziano

George Benton

Ralph Citro

Non-Participants

Bob Arum

Dan Duva

Diane Fischer-Cristiano

Ed Derian

Jean Williams

Joseph Pasquale

Jersey Joe Walcott

Bernard Fernandez

Dave Weinberg

Ray Bailey

Jose Sulaiman

Marian Muhammad

Mark Etess

President Donald J. Trump