Holm: ‘’Ceylan is on a different level to Lowe’

Coach Frank Holm says Dennis Ceylan (18-0-1, 8 KOs) is on a different level to Isaac Lowe (13-0-1, 5 KOs) and is confident his fighter will retain the European Featherweight title on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus.

‘’Of course, we’re taking Lowe very seriously, there are no easy fights at this level, but I’m very confident Dennis will win,’’ says Holm, who has guided the Aarhus-boxer from the amateur ranks to European title success.





‘’Boxing wise Dennis is on a different level, and with his guard and movement he shouldn’t have a problem with a fighter like Lowe. Lowe has a good jab and he moves well, but he’s not on par with Dennis. He hasn’t got the same timing vision or class.

‘’In my opinion, Lowe is not as good as Ryan Walsh, who Dennis beat comfortably. He has not faced anyone special in his career and he hasn’t got anything special in his punch either.

‘’For Dennis, it’s all about keeping his concentration from the first second to the final bell. He will need to be light on his feet and get his combinations going. If he does that, he won’t have any trouble defending his title.’’

Ceylan has just returned from a two-week training camp in Madrid, and Holm admits he has been impressed with what he’s seem from the defending champion.

“We’ve had great sparring in Madrid with five different sparring partners,’’ he says. ‘’It’s all been very satisfying. Especially the last ten rounds of sparring, that made me very happy. Dennis has shown that he is a fighter of the highest caliber.”

The European Featherweight title fight between Dennis Ceylan and Isaac Lowe tops an action-packed card in Aarhus, which also features a European title challenge for rising super bantamweight star Dina Thorslund versus Gabriella Mezei.

