Hollywood Fight Nights’ series at the legendary AVALON on July 28

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions presents the eighth installment of their acclaimed ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series at the legendary AVALON on Sunday, July 28, 2019. The eight-bout event is headlined by a ten-round clash between Fast Rising Star and Super Welterweight Knockout Artist, Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (14-0-0, 14 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA and Mexican Warrior Fernando ‘El Cacho’ Marin, (16-3-3, 12 KOs), of Aguascalientes, Mexico.





Tickets for The VIP Boxing Experience priced at $150 (Limited VIP Ringmat) $125 (First Row) $100 (Second Row) $85 (Reserved Floor) $80 (General Admission/Standing Room Floor) $60 (General Admission/Balcony) are now on sale www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. VIP Booths ($1500/10 Seats) are also available by inquiring at Info@360Promotions.US. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. with the first bell at 4:00 p.m. for the exciting card.

“This is our eighth ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event at the famed AVALON nightclub and our series has continued to grow with each card, “said Tom Loeffler. “Boxing fans in Southern California have been very supportive of our Sunday night events and the many rising stars featured making this the best boxing series in the Los Angeles area. As we’ve been on a run of these events selling out in advance, I strongly encourage fight fans to purchase tickets prior to fight night.”

“Serhii Bohachuk is one of the most destructive fighters I have ever witnessed and we’ll see if he can keep his perfect knockout streak alive as his competition increases against Marin,” continued Loeffler.





Trained by the renowned Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA, the 24-year-old Bohachuk, a native of Ukraine is making his sixth appearance at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ and is returning following his career best victory, a fifth-round knockout of former world title challenger Freddy Hernandez on May 19, 2019.

The 31-year-old Marin has knocked out three of his last four opponents and faces Bohachuk after a fourth-round knockout of David Ochoa on March 28, 2019 in Sinaloa, MX.

Co-featured on July 28 in the lightweight division, exciting 19-year-old prospect Mario ‘El Matador’ Ramos, (8-0-0, 7 KOs) of San Diego, battles Jose ‘Comandante’ Morales, (8-8-0, 2 KOs), of Thornton, CO in a scheduled six-round bout. The all-action, fan favorite Ramos hits the AVALON ring again after a sensational six-round decision over previously once-beaten Arnulfo Becerra on March 24, 2019.

Morales has proved a tough test for numerous top, undefeated prospects and will be looking to bounce back into the win column following a hard-fought, seven-round decision loss to Antonio Flores on March 23, 2019 in Aurora, CO.

Fighting for the third time at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’, super bantamweight Humberto ‘Filly’ Rubalcava, (10-1-0, 7 KOs), of Westminster, CA will clash in a six-round bout against Luis Javier Valdes, (5-2-1, 1 KO), of Tijuana, Mexico. The 24-year-old Rubalcava produced a show-stopping first-round knockout of Daniel Constantino on May 19, 2019 at the AVALON. Just 19-year-old, the upset-minded Valdes is looking to return to the win column after a hard-fought six-round decision loss to undefeated prospect Alexander Enriquez on May 19, 2019.

Undefeated super bantamweight Alexander ‘The Great’ Enriquez, (10-0-2, 1KO), of Los Angeles, CA will make his highly anticipated ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ debut against Ricky ‘El Carterito’ Cuellar, (5-3-0, 3 KOs), also of Los Angeles, CA in a scheduled six-rounder.

The busy 25-year-old Enriquez will be making the fourth start of his 2019 campaign having won all three of his local area bouts by six-round unanimous decision. Battle-tested Cuellar will be making his first start of 2019.

Rialto, CA rising star Adrian Corona, (5-0-0) will face-off against veteran Francisco ‘Bebe’ Camacho, (7-11-1, 3 KOs), of Tamaulipas, Mexico, in a scheduled six-round super-featherweight bout. Fighting for the fifth time at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’, the 19-year-old Corona returns to the AVALON after impressing fans following a six-round decision over Canton Miller on May 19, 2019.

Freddie Roach trained Marco Deckmann, (2-0-0, 2 KOs),a native of Germany, now residing in North Hollywood, CA will battle in a four-round cruiserweight clash against hard-hitting Keith Berry, (2-2-0, 2 KOs), of Orange, California.

Fighting twice at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’, Deckmann has scored two sensational second-round knockouts. The upset-minded Berry will be looking for his first victory of 2019.

Also competing in a four-round featherweight battle, Andre Marquez, (0-1-0), of Glendale, CA faces Lucnor Diserne, (0-3-1), of Los Angeles, CA.

Rounding out the card in a four-round middleweight bout, Donte Stubbs, (2-0-0), of Riverside, CA looks to stay perfect against Francisco Alfaro, (0-2-0), of North Hollywood, CA. Fighting at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ for the first time, Stubbs was victorious in his last start, a four-round decision over Kenneth Quach on April 4, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.