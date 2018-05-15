‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ on 6/6

Following its widely acclaimed opening night, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced the return of ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ on Wednesday, June 6 at the AVALON in Hollywood, CA.





Advance tickets priced at $200 for VIP Ring Mat and $125 for VIP Ringside (first two rows), $85 Preferred Floor Seating and $60 for Balcony General Admission are now on sale online at www.360Promotions.us through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE or by calling 800-283-8699.

The historic AVALON is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, CA adjacent to the iconic intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. on the night of the event with the first bell scheduled at 6:15 p.m. For more details on the AVALON, please visit their website, www.AvalonHollywood.com

“Our first event was an overwhelming success, the fans and media in attendance and those watching on our live stream were extremely positive in their comments,” said Loeffler. “We’re preparing for our second event on June 6 and can’t wait for the doors to open for another special evening of The VIP Boxing Experience.”

Among the featured fighters on the card are former world title challenger Denis Shafikov, undefeated junior middleweight knockout artist Serhii ‘El Flaco” Bohachuk and former amateur standout and undefeated welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo.





Shafikov, (38-4-1, 20 KO’s), is always in exciting fights and trains locally under the guidance of world renowned trainer Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA. With victories over the last two years over top contenders Richard Commey and Jamel Herring, Shafikov is looking for a world title fight in the near future.

Originally from Vinitza, Ukraine and now making his home in Los Angeles, the 23-year-old Bohachuk, (8-0-0, 8 KO’s), has quickly become a must-see fighter in Southern California with his show-stopping knockouts. Battling on March 27 at the first ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’, Bohachuk, stopped Lucius Johnson in the third round. Bohachuk is also trained by Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA.

Fighting out of New York City, Ceballo, (2-0-0, 1 KO), made a smash hit in his first bout as a professional, knocking out Luis Longoria in the first round on March 27 at the AVALON. His second victory came on May 5, 2018 at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA, with a four round unanimous decision over Nam Phan on the undercard of the record-breaking ‘GGG’ show.

Further details on these bouts and a full lineup of undercard bouts will be announced shortly.





Tom Loeffler was recognized by ESPN in 2017 as being involved in the promotion of the three biggest events of the year including the Anthony Joshua/Wladimir Klitschko World Heavyweight Championship at Wembley Stadium in London, the Gennady Golovkin/Daniel Jacobs World Middleweight Championship at Madison Square Garden and the massive Canelo Alvarez/Gennady Golovkin event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

These three events totaled over 130,000 tickets sold in addition to their extraordinary numbers in pay-per-view sales and network viewership worldwide.