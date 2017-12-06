Jessie Vargas vs. Aaron Herrera Fight details

The first 300 fans who bring a toy to the Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes event Friday, December 15 at Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, Calif. will receive a free t-shirt and five dollars off of general admission tickets.

The Holiday Toy Drive will benefit the Inner Circle Foster Care & Adoption Service in Palmdale, Calif.





“It is important to everyone at TGB Promotions and PBC to give back to the communities where we have events,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “In the spirit of holiday giving, we are excited to support Inner Circle Foster Care & Adoption Services with their holiday toy drive. We hope that boxing fans come out and see a great show on December 15th and bring a toy for a worthy cause.”

“Inner Circle Foster Care & Adoption Services was organized to address the growing deficit of services to troubled children and families in our community,” said Brittany Gordon, Program Administrator for Inner Circle Foster Care & Adoption Services. “We currently serve 360 children and have offices in Palmdale, Van Nuys, Pomona, and Hesperia. Recognizing that the family is the foundation of our community, we believe that children who live in nurturing, stable environments will mature into healthy, productive members of society. During this holiday season, we kindly ask for toys to provide to our children of all ages. We are grateful for collaborating with TGB Promotions and PBC in an effort to make the holiday season as special as possible for our children.”

The December 15 event is headlined by former world champion Jessie Vargas returning to the ring to take on Mexico’s Aaron Herrera. Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and also features a showdown between rugged veterans Diego Chaves and rising contender Jamal James, plus hard-hitting super lightweights John Molina Jr. and Ivan Redkach in a 10-round attraction.