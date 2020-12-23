Holiday Havoc proves to be a hit in South Carolina, Rozier weighs in

One For All Promotions and Southpaw Promotions presented an evening of boxing from the Escape Ballroom, Greenville, South Carolina, live on IFL TV.

After an undercard full of emerging talent that included former amateur standout Nkosi Solomon who won by first round knockout, prior to the IFL TV televised showcase that featured many of Andre Rozier’s Team Havoc standouts.

The bill was topped by hard hitting and fast rising Melissa ‘Bella Bestia’ Oddessa Parker, who smashed her way to becoming NABF Champion in just her third professional outing, with a first round stoppage of heralded amateur standout Brittany Simms.

Joining Oddessa Parker at the top of the card was rising Brooklyn star Cesar ‘Rainman’ Francis who produced a show stopping display, as he stepped up at the last minute to stop Augustine Mauras in round number 2 to claim the WBC USNBC Welterweight title.

The undercard featured the return of former Joe Joyce (World Series of Boxing) opponent Brandon Lynch, who easily dispatched of Demonte Cherry in the opening stanza.

Brooklyn’s Khalid Twaiti stepped in on two days notice to replace Daniil Platanovschi (who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week) against Christopher Nelson in what proved to be a competitor fight, however, Twaiti dug in to emerge victoriously in dominant fashion over 6 rounds.

Colorado standout Anthony Soto, who is guided by New York’s Team Havoc, provided viewers on IFL TV with an exciting two rounds as the 20 year old put on a hard hitting display that impressed onlookers including trainer/advisor Andre Rozier.

Trainer/advisor Andre Rozier who heads up Team Havoc, which also acts as one of MTK Global’s North American partners, gave his thoughts on the evening’s action.

Rozier said, “I’m very happy with how the One For All Promotions and Southpaw Promotions card went for its first show live on IFL TV. I know the promotional team really worked hard to put it together and I want to thank everybody involved, Billy Blea and his team and my nephew Chris for all their hard work.

“It was a very solid show, Melissa Oddessa Parker is a beast and we want to see her fight for the world title in early 2021. She is a breakout superstar who has the ability to be a crossover megastar in the combat sports world.

“Cesar Francis is no longer a hidden gem, he’s the real deal. He put on a mature performance at late notice to win his first belt. I’m very happy for Cesar and he has a big future in the sport of boxing.

Rozier continued, discussing the undercard and hopes for the future.

The Brooklyn legend said, “Khalid, Brandon, and Anthony all had good learning fights and they impressed me in different ways. They will all return in February on One For All Promotions second event in Florida which I believe will be an unmissable show.

“The undercard featured some great talents too who are rising through their career and if we can support any fighter progressing we will. That’s what boxing is all about, developing the future and we believe we are doing it the right way alongside One For All Promotions.”



