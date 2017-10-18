2018 HOF Weekend Tickets On Sale Now

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced that tickets are on sale now for the 2018 Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events slated for June 7-10th.

Over 10 fun-filled events are scheduled. Many of the activities are free and require no ticket, including ringside lectures each day on the Museum grounds, the Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony.





Among ticketed events are Fight Night at Turning Stone (Friday, June 8th), the Golf Tournament of Champions (Saturday, June 9th), Boxing Autograph Card Show (Saturday, June 9th), VIP “Gala” Cocktail Reception (Saturday, June 9th), the Banquet of Champions (Saturday, June 9th) and special seating at the Official Induction Ceremony (Sunday, June 10th).

A celebrity lineup of over 40 boxing greats of yesterday and today is anticipated.

“The Hall of Fame Weekend is boxing’s highlight weekend of the year and fans from around the world attend the festivities to meet the legends of the sport and celebrate the ‘sweet science,’” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “We are very excited that fans can now register for event tickets and make travel plans to celebrate the 2018 Hall of Fame Weekend.”

All orders placed by December 31st will automatically be entered to win one of ten photos signed by Marco Antonio Barrera, George Chuvalo, Gerry Cooney, Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero, Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs, Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez, “Showtime” Shawn Porter, Michael Spinks, James “Lights Out” Toney and “Irish” Micky Ward.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.