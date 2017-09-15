Hobson Secures Tv Coverage For Title Fight Show

Promoter Dennis Hobson has secured TV coverage for his upcoming show at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on October 13, which is topped by a terrific all-Sheffield derby fight between Commonwealth middleweight champion Sam Sheedy, and challenger Liam Cameron.

The fight and undercard – which is set to feature fighters Tommy Frank, Scott Westgarth, Danny Kennedy, Danny Tombs, Joss Paul, Kash Ali, Dan West, and Ramzy Nassa – will be shown live and free on FreeSports TV (Sky Channel 424; Freeview Channel 95; Talk Talk Channel 95; BT Channel 95).





“Every fighter wants to be on TV, they’re sometimes more interested in TV coverage than they are about purses,” said Hobson. “It’s a hard sport and fighters rightly want the recognition and exposure. It’s all about building a brand, and you can only do that by getting exposure. FreeSports TV is a great platform; it’s free to air, and anybody with a television can watch it. So, this upcoming show will be shown in every home in the UK with a TV, and that’s great for the sport of boxing.

“We’re going to put some cracking shows together, and I’ll be working with other promoters. I believe this is the way forward for the sport, and we’ll be challenging the current monopoly in the game. Boxing is booming at the moment, and we’ll be helping to make it even more popular. Mark my words, you look back in two years time and see how this grows.

“We’ll announce soon how many dates we’ll be doing over the next year or so, but I’m looking forward to putting shows on all over the country. This first show on October 13 is a great coup, because the bill topper was always a TV fight. Sam Sheedy defending his Commonwealth middleweight title against fellow Sheffield fighter Liam Cameron is a genuine 50-50 fight, and has the makings of a cracking contest. So, it’s a nice one to start this venture off with.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents Sam Sheedy defending his Commonwealth middleweight title against Liam Cameron at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on October 13. The event will be shown live and free on FreeSports TV.





For ticket information call 0114 243 4443.