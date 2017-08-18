Hirsch out due to injury, Vera steps in for Battle at the Boat 112 main event

The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Bryan Vera (26-11-0, 16 KOs) will replace Hirsch in the main event against Gavronski (23-2-1, 14 KOs).





“It’s unfortunate that we lost Tony, but Vera stepping in creates an equally appealing matchup between two great super middleweights,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “Bryan’s fought against some of the best boxers in the world. He is a former NABO middleweight champion. His resume speaks for itself. We’re very excited to have him on the card.”

Vera, who appeared on the third season of ESPN’s boxing reality series The Contender, handed Andy Lee, a former WBO middleweight champion, his first professional loss and holds two victories over former WBC World light middleweight champion Sergio Mora.

Vera captured the WBO NABO middleweight championship in 2013 by knocking out Serhiy Dzyndzyruk, who’s only other loss in 40 career fights was against WBC World middleweight titlist Sergio Martinez.

Vera also twice went the distance with former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., losing by decision in 2013 and again in 2014 in a bout for the vacant WBC Continental Americas super middleweight crown.





Gavronski brings a three-fight winning streak into the contest, with victories over Australian champion Jake Carr, Thomas Awimbono and Quinton Rankin.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The six-fight card will also feature a semi-main event between super lightweights Andres Reyes (7-2-1, 2 KOs) and Andre Keys (3-1-0, KO).

Battle at the Boat 112 Card

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

10 Round Main Event – 168 pounds

Mike Gavronski (23-2-1, 14 KOs) vs. Bryan Vera (26-11-0, 16 KOs)

5 Round Semi-Main Events

145 pounds: Andres Reyes (7-2-1, 2 KOs) vs. Andre Keys (3-1-0, KO)

140 pounds: Ricardo Maldonado (7-6-1, KO) vs. Marco Cardenas (6-6-1, 2 KOs)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

140 pounds: Niko McFarland (0-4-0) vs. Shae Green (1-0-0)

170 pounds: Tommy Turner (4-7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Cole Milani (2-5-0, 2 KOs)

135 pounds: Bryan Sanchez (Pro Debut) vs. Jorge Linares (Pro Debut)