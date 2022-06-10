Kyoguchi​ vs Bermudez Official DAZN Weigh In Results

Hiroto Kyoguchi is excited by the new wave of boxing fans in Japan and is ready to wow them as he defends his WBA Super and Ring Magazine World Light-Flyweight titles against Esteban Bermudez tomorrow night (Friday June 10) at Dome Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico, live worldwide on DAZN.

Kyoguchi (15-0 10 KOs) defends his belts for the fourth time and makes a welcome return to the ring after his entertaining battle with the pocket rocket Axel Aragon Vega in Dallas in March 2021 came to an end when the challenger was forced to quit the bout with a hand injury in the fifth round.

The Japanese, who previously defended the titles in successive points wins over Tanawat Nakoon and Tetsuya Hisada in June and October of 2020 in his homeland, fights in Mexico for the first time in the paid ranks and does so against a hungry contender in Bermudez (14-3-2 10 KOs) , who holds the WBA Regular title after handing a first career defeat to defending champion Carlos Canizales in stunning fashion in May 2021 – flooring the belt-holder towards the end of the sixth round before wiping him out with 23 seconds left in the session.

Kyoguchi knows he faces a stiff test against the Mexican, but the 28 year old is hunting down unification battles and on the back of Naoya Inoue’s stunning KO win in his rematch against Nonito Donaire in Japan last weekend, there is no better time for ‘Mad Boy’ to make a big statement and win the hearts of the new wave of fans back home.

“Boxing is getting more popular in Japan and a lot of new fans are coming to the sport,” said Kyoguchi. “That’s great for me as I think I am exciting to watch, and they will like me. I want to stay at Light-Flyweight as there are still things I want to do, but in the future, I may move up.

“I became champion because I am a very strong fighter, so I want to win against Bermudez, I’ve watched his videos and he’s a very aggressive fighter and a tough man. I think my style is a little Mexican too, so it will be an exciting fight for the fans, I think that they will enjoy it. The lighter weighs have more speed, and all the best fighters have great techniques so it’s just as exciting to watch as the heavier weights.

“The relationship started with Eddy Reynoso in December 2020, we got in contact through social media. I am extremely influenced by him. I like the way that Canelo fights and I respect him so much, it’s an honor to be a part of the team.

“I had jet lag, but I adjusted well thanks to all the support that I have with me, training has been great for this fight. I am away and it’s his territory but if I win it is great for me.”

Kyoguchi’s clash with Bermudez tops a stacked night of action with more World title action on deck as Mayerlin Rivas (16-4-2 10 KOs) defends her WBA World Super-Bantamweight title against Isis Vargas Perez (8-5 3 KOs).

Jorge Castaneda (15-1 11 KOs) and Eduardo Hernandez (31-1 28 KOs) meet for the WBC International Super-Featherweight title and must-watch Super-Middleweight Diego Pacheco (14-0 11 KOs) ticks off another major milestone as he stretches his legs over the ten round distance for the first time against Raul Ortega (10-2 7 KOs).

Anthony Herrera (2-0 2 KOs) faces Kennyn Valenzuela (5-2 4 KOs) in his first six rounder, Aaron Aponte fights for the sixth time in the paid ranks against Leo Leon Martinez (2-1 2 KOs) and Jesus ‘Panterita’ Martinez makes his professional debut against Daniel Nunez Gomez (1-1).

Live on Before the Bell from 4pm CDT

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

Aaron Aponte (139.5lbs) vs. Leo Leon Martinez

Hialeah Gardens, Florida Baja California, Mexico

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Bantamweight contest

Anthony Herrera (118lbs) vs. Kennyn Valenzuela (118lbs)

Los Angeles, California Baja California, Mexico

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Bantamweight contest

Fabian Gonzalez (116.8lbs) vs. Jorge Ignacio Villalobos (117.3lbs)

Guadalajara, Mexico Guadalajara, Mexico

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

Alexis Molina (127.4lbs) vs. Angel Garcia (127.9lbs)

Guadalajara, Mexico Zapoplan, Mexico

Live on DAZN from 7pm CDT

4 x 3 mins Bantamweight contest

Jesus Martinez (118lbs) vs. Daniel Nunez Gomez (118lbs)

Del Rio, Texas Durango, Mexico

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

Diego Pacheco (168.4lbs) vs. Raul Ortega (168lbs)

Los Angeles, California Baja California, Mexico

Followed by

10 x 3 mins WBA World Super-Bantamweight championship

Mayerlin Rivas (121.9lbs) vs. Karina Fernandez (121.9lbs)

Maracaibo, Venezuela Chihuahua, Mexico

Followed by

10 x 3 mins WBC International Silver Super-Featherweight championship

Jorge Castaneda (129.9lbs) vs. Eduardo Hernandez (129.9lbs)

Laredo, Texas Tlalnepantla, Mexico

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA Super and Ring Magazine World Light-Flyweight titles

Hiroto Kyoguchi (107.8lbs) vs. Esteban Bermudez (107.8lbs)

Tokyo, Japan Nezahualcóyotl, Mexico