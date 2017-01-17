High Hopes II – Jordan Clayton

Jordan Clayton steps up to eight rounds next month insisting that he is only interested in progressing towards big fights as opposed to protecting his ‘0’ writes James Eley.

The undefeated super welterweight (4-0) headlines Errol Johnson’s ‘High Hopes II’ show at the Holiday Inn, Birmingham City Centre,on Saturday February 25th and is desperate to push his career forward, punch by punch.





The 23-year-old has won all his four professional bouts so far but now the Solihull pugilist wants to show his classy side and prove that he has the skills to move up the rankings and get the big fights he desires.

“In this next show I want to focus a lot more on my boxing and show off the skills that I have,” he told uko-boxing.com. “In the other fights I have been so keen to impress and go out all guns blazing trying to get stoppages but this time I am going to sit back and I think people are going to see a different me now when I get in the ring.

“I have learned a lot so far in my career. In the last fight I was doing six rounds and that taught me how different it is when you get past the four rounds and when the stamina kicks in. After that fight everyone said I looked like I had another two rounds in me easily so that is a good sign. I get better as the rounds go on so the longer fights will suit me much better. I spar 10 rounds and it isn’t a problem.

“I have been professional since 2013 but I have only had four fights. I need to be busier. It has meant though that we have done a lot of work in the gym in that time and I have sparred quality opponents, so I know I could fight for titles. I have been professional for so long I know I am ready to step up and go on and move my career forward. I don’t want to be hanging around until I am 10-0 and fighting poor opponents doing four rounds. I want to keep stepping up. Hopefully this eight rounder will push me that bit further up the rankings.”

Clayton has cut his hours in work to focus on his boxing career and he plans for a big 2017.

“I am happy because I have had proper rounded kids put in front of me from the start and I have got the wins,” he added. “They have all been lively and have come to get the win if they can. The last two fights were tough and they weren’t walkovers so I am happy with it. Obviously I would love to get the stoppages but I think that will come later in my career when better quality fighters start trading with me.

“I have taken a step back from work this year. I am just focusing more on my business and I have put work on part time so I can box full time because I want to get out as often as possible this year. I am boxing in February and I want to box in March too. I want to move forward as quickly as possible.”

Clayton is joined on ‘High Hopes II’ by Leamington super lightweight, Michael Cole (2-0), and Birmingham middleweight duo, Ikram Hussain (1-1) and Luke Heron (Walker).

Tickets are priced at £60 and include a two-course meal at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre or £35 for standard, unreserved seating. Call 07534 404 515 to book.