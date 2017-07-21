Herrera-Soto Karass undercard loaded for 8/4

As temperatures begin to swelter in Coachella Valley, so will the ring at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in a true crossroads fight between Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (23-7, 7 KOs) of Riverside, CA and Jesus “Renuente” Soto Karass (28-11-4, 18 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico. The two will face each other in a 10-round make-or-break welterweight war on the August 4th edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN, to air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 9 P.M. EST/6 P.M. PST. Doors to the action at the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center will open at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Special guest and VIP of the night will be former three-time WBC World Super Bantamweight Champion Israel “Magnifico” Vazquez (44-5, 32 KOs) who is revered for his series of four legendary fights against fellow Mexican compatriot, Rafael Marquez. Vazquez was also a longtime holder of the IBF, Lineal and Ring Magazine titles twice from 2005 to 2008. Vazquez will be in attendance for the fights and will be on site to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center before the ESPN broadcast begins. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

As chief support, heavy-hitter Vyacheslav “Lionheart-Chingonskyy” Shabranskyy (18-1, 15 KOs) of Los Angeles will be up against rising Philly contender Todd “2 Gunz” Unthank-May (10-0-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBC USNBC Light Heavyweight Title. “Chingonskyy” will be on the lookout to take back the light heavyweight belt he lost to Sullivan Barrera this past December.





Hoping to make TV, undefeated Niko “Baby Face” Valdez (5-0, 5 KOs) will face Jaime “Zarco” Solorio (7-3-2, 5 KOs) of San Quintin, Mex. in a six-round super middleweight bout in hopes to continue his impressive knockout streak.

In a six-round super welterweight bout, LA’s Marvin Cabrera (4-0, 4 KOs) will take a massive step up in competition with Esau Herrera (19-8-1, 10 KOs) of Tlaquepaque, Mex. Cabrera was last seen knocking out Quantavious Green at the prestigious 8th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing event hosted by legend Sugar Ray Leonard this past May.

Riverside, CA’s Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (7-1, 7 KOs) will be fighting Durango, Mex.’s Antonio “Tony” Rodriguez (8-17-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round super flyweight match up. Known to bring the action, East L.A’s Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (10-0, 6 KOs) will participate in his first eight-round fight in a super lightweight bout against Durango, Mex.’s Angel Sarinana (7-6-2, 3 KOs). Opening up the night’s festivities and representing Palmdale, CA, Cesar Diaz (5-0, 4 KOs) will go up against Angel “Terrible” Monrreal (10-9-1, 3 KOs) of Monterrey, Mex. in a six-round bantamweight affair.

Herrera vs. Soto Karass, a 10-round welterweight fight, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, Born BOLD and Hennessy “Never Stop, Never Settle.” ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the fights from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 9:00 p.m. ET/6: 00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 coverage of the undercard fights will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT.





Tickets for the event start at $25 and will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.