Hernandez vs Preciado Telemundo weights from Kissimmee

Belmar Preciado 122 Vs. Rodolfo “Fofo” Hernandez 122

(10 Rounds WBA Fedecentro Superbantamweight Title)

Otar “Pitbull” Eransoyan 132 Vs. Emiliano “Pacman” Garcia 134

(8 Rounds Lightweights)

Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco 154 Vs. Ryan Favela 154

(4 Rounds Jr. Middleweights)

Jonathan “El Chino” Gonzalez 148 Vs. Jimmy “Joker” Rosario 149

(4 Rounds Welterweights)

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, FL/ TV Studio Setting (no audience)

Promoter: Tuto Zabala, Jr./All Star Boxing, Inc.

TV: Telemundo Network 12 AM Live

Kissimmee, Florida: Boxeo Telemundo closes out their final installment of the Fall series showcasing Belmar Preciado (20-3-1, 13 KO) from Barranquilla, Colombia, against Rodolfo “Fofo” Hernandez (30-9-1, 28 KO) from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico this Friday, October 23, 2020. in a ten-round WBA FEDECENTRO Super Bantamweight Interim Title at The Residency at Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans, Live on the world’s leading boxing show Boxeo Telemundo,Televised at 12:00 a.m. ET Check your local listings.

Preciado: “As always grateful to God for this new opportunity, I worked very hard all this time, and it is time to show the result of the work, this time I am in my weight much more concentrated and motivated, the confidence that the public has given me has made me very happy.

Hernandez: “I’m in fantastic shape and looking to shine in this fight; I’m grateful for this opportunity and very excited to fight in America.”

