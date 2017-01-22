Hermans Shuts Out Goranova, Wins WBF International Title

Belgium’s Femke Hermans continued her speedy climb towards the top on Saturday night, January 21, when she defeated Borislava Goranova from Bulgaria to win the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens International Super Middleweight title at the Sportloods in Asse.





In only her fourth professional fight, the 26-year-old from nearby Londerzeel put on a very disciplined performance to out-box her highly experienced opponent, a former world title-challenger with almost sixty appearances in the paid ranks.

After eight rounds of boxing, judges Philippe Wouters and Jean-Pierre Van Imschoot both scored the fight 80-72, while judge Mufadel Alghazaoui gave one round to Goranova, making it 79-73 in favour of the local girl. Referee in charge of the action was Brahim Ait Aadi.

The new WBF International Super Middleweight Champion improved her undefeated professional record to 4-0 (2), almost exactly one year after making her debut. Borislava Goranova (38), a prize-fighter for over sixteen years, travels back to Sofia at 10-46-2 (0).

Having won the Belgian national and BeNeLux titles in her most recent outing, this was Herman´s second fight in a row headlining, and she showed that despite the few fights she is already comfortable taking centre stage. A world title fight may not be too far away.

