Henry Stewart Looks To Continue Winning Ways

This Friday night, undefeated Canadian prospect Henry Stewart will step between the ropes of the squared circle as he looks for his third consecutive victory as a prizefighter.

The 22-year-old Toronto native exploded into the professional boxing scene last April with an impressive KO win, and followed up with another victory a month later.





Since he has been focusing his sights and efforts on fine tuning his skill set, and can’t wait to return to the ring on the undercard of Bobby Gunn vs. Roy Jones Jr.

“I’m very honored to be a part of such a big card this early in my career,” said Stewart. “I have been fighting since I was a kid and have worked extremely hard for it but I’m very grateful to be under the same lights as these legends. Training camp for this fight has been the hardest I’ve worked in my life. Thanks to my trainer Ossie Duran and my best friend Bobby Gunn Jr. I have never been more ready and I can’t wait for the bell to ring.”

Stewart stems from a fighting family, nephew of Bobby Gunn, but has let his hands make his name in the boxing world, not his bloodline.

In his first two fights Stewart has displayed the precision punching and technique of a ring veteran as well as maturity, patience and the will to get his hand raised.

February 17 at the Chase Center in Delaware will allow Henry Stewart to showcase his skills in a big venue with global coverage. The slick 22-year-old has his eyes set on emerging from the ring with another ‘W’ and staying active throughout 2017 to work his way to a title shot over the next year or so.

Born and bred to fight, Henry Stewart is ready to make the most of this opportunity February 17.

The broadcast will premiere on Friday, February 17th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT and will be carried throughout the month on video-on-demand. Please consult your local guide for channels and encores in your area.

Fight fans around the world can watch this exciting night of fights via www.indemand.com or www.tvtibi.com.