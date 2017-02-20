Henry Stewart Improves To 3-0 With Technical Boxing

Hard hitting cruiserweight Henry Stewart faced more than a game opponent Friday night in Wilmington, Delaware. Stewart, who improved to 3-0, was originally set to fight early on the card. Then, as things often happen in boxing, he was pushed back til after the main event between Bobby Gunn and Roy Jones Jr., even at one point being told his fight was cancelled.





So amongst the mental battle of getting focused and ready, his task at hand was Martez Williamson, a ring vet coming off a big win only one week prior.

But like champions often do, Stewart kept his composure, persevered and overcame the adversity, and when it was his time to shine, he did just that.

The heavy handed cruiserweight showcased a jab throughout the fight that would make Larry Holmes proud, and used his reach and ring presence to dictate the pace of the fight.

His training with Ossie Duran and Bobby Gunn Jr. paid off grandly as his technique was the deciding factor against Buchanan.

At 22-years-old Stewart has already shown he has knockout power but also solid technique that’s going to make him a very dangerous boxer.

Stewart looks to stay active through the rest of the year and continue his winning ways.