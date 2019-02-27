Henry “Moncho” Lebrón fights on March 8

Undefeated Henry “Moncho” Lebrón leads the undercard of “A Puño Limpio”, which returns on Friday, March 8, with the world classified Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres and Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez in the main bouts facing the unbeaten Juan Manuel Witt and Robert Paradero, respectively, at the Coliseo Rubén Zayas Montañez in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.





“We already have this program complete and we will have nine fights, heading with Lobo Torres versus Witt and Bimbito Méndez, against Paradero, as well as the prospect Moncho Lebrón, one ladies’ fight and several prospects in action,” said promoter Iván Rivera, President of PRBBP.

The Aguadilla native Moncho Lebrón (7-0, 5 kos), a Top Rank prospect, will face the Mexican Luis Ruiz Lizárraga (6-12,1, 2 kos) in a six rounds fight at 130 pounds. Also to six rounds and 130 pounds, Jose Aguirre (7-0, 4 kos) will face Luis Enrique Rivera (2-4, 2 kos).

Meanwhile, Ariana Pagán, from San Juan, will make her debut as a pro when she faces the local Kina Delgado (0-1) to four rounds and 108 pounds.





In four rounds fights, Angel Marrero (1-0) will face Ronald Quintana (0-2-1) at 154 pounds; José Manuel Scroggin (1-0) will fight with Nisk Steven (0-1) at 140 pounds; David Reyes (1-0) will face debutant Oscar Cruz at 112 pounds, and Juan Carlos Montañez will make his debut against an opponent to be determined at 130 pounds.

The main fight of the night features Lobo Torres (14-0, 10 kos) defending his WBO Latino title at 140 pounds against Argentine Juan Manuel Witt (33-0-2, 25 kos), while the co main event will have the WBO NABO champion at 105 pounds, Bimbito Méndez (11-1, 4 kos), facing the Asia Pacific WBO Youth champion at 105 pounds, the filipino Robert Paradero (17-0, 11 kos), for the vacant WBO Intercontinental belt at 105 pounds.

This show, which is the second of the “A Puño Limpio” series in 2019, will be broadcast live on Facebook Live through www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing and by Wapa Deportes later.