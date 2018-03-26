Henriksson vs. Nielsen: Scandinavian showdown set for Sundsvall

Swedish super welterweight Simon Henriksson (5-1, 1 KO) will face undefeated Dane Mikkel Nielsen (4-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round contest on the undercard of the European Union Heavyweight showdown between Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat.





Henriksson and Nielsen were scheduled to meet on September 30 in Stockholm, but the fight was postponed after Henriksson contracted an illness. Now, the Scandinavian rivals will have the chance to settle their differences on April 21 in at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall.

“Of course, I was disappointed when the fight got postponed, but I’m happy the fight is happening now,” said Henriksson, the 28 year-old from Ystad, who is trained and managed by former Swedish World Champion Armand Krajnc.

“It’s going to be a great fight and a great show. I know both Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat in private so it’s going to be a lot of fun. Mikkel Nielsen is a good fighter and I expect him to give me a good test. That’s what I want! I don’t want opponents just coming over for the money. I want someone who is going to give me a challenge.”

Nielsen returns to the ring following a points win over Jemal Shalamberidze last month in Struer, and the 28 year-old from Odense says he is looking forward to testing his skills in his opponent’s home country, and sampling some of the local cuisine.





“I was seriously annoyed when the fight was postponed,” said Nielsen. “I had been working my ass off for 2 moths prior and was in incredible shape, but hey, these things happen, and I always believed that the fight would happen eventually.

“I’m really excited to be boxing on a big show in Sundsvall. The fans can expect a clash between two Vikings who are going to give it all they got in the ring. Neither one of us is going to want to back off once the bell rings.

“This is a chance for me to make a statement and show that I’m not afraid to fight in my opponent’s home country. I’ll be bringing my good mood and my bald head, and I look forward to eating some ‘Svenska Kjötbullar’ after the fight!”

Simon Henriksson’s and Mikkel Nielsen’s six-round super welterweight showdown is the latest addition to an action-packed Nordic Fight Night at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall.





Heavyweight rivals Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat meet in a grudge match for the European Union title, Mikaela Lauren challenges the undefeated Verena Kaiser for the IBO Female World Super Welterweight strap, and Sven Fornling defends his IBF Baltic Light Heavyweight belt against Karel Horejsek.

Rising Swedish stars Oliver Flodin, Rocco Wadell and Robin Safar have also been confirmed for the undercard with further announcements coming soon.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.se or by calling 077-170 70 70.