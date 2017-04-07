Henriksson meets Markowitsch on April 22 in Sundsvall

Swedish light heavyweight Hampus Henriksson (3-0, 1 KO) will meet Moris Markowitsch (2-4-2, 2 KOs) in his fourth professional bout at the Nordic Fight Night on April 22 at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall, Sweden.

Henriksson, who is trained by legendary American coach Jimmy Montoya, has spent the last four months in Arizona, returning recently to complete his sparring in Denmark.





The 22 year-old is back in action following a unanimous points decision over Przemyslaw Binienda at the Rosvalla Arena in Nyköping on December 9, and is eager to impress as he returns to happy hunting ground in Sundsvall.

‘’I’m really looking forward to fighting in Sundsvall,’’ says Henriksson. ”The last time I fought there I was 16 years old, and I fought by way through the number one and two ranked Swedish fighters on my way the to winning a silver medal at the Swedish Elite Amateur Championships. So Sundsvall is a place that carries good memories for me, and I look forward to making them even better.

‘’My opponent Markowitsch seems to be a well-schooled fighter. He likes to come forward, and I think that will make for a good fight, but the rest of the analysis, I will leave up to my team. I’ve spent a lot of time training with Jimmy since my last fight. We’ve been working on everything – punching techniques, footwork, speed and tactics, and I’m training to become better everyday. That’s the same mentality I take into the ring. I always do my best. I come to give it a 100% and that’s what the fans can expect on April 22.’’

Henriksson joins a stacked card, which features a WBA Continental Heavyweight title clash for hometown hero Otto Wallin versus Italian Champion Gianluca Mandra, Mikaela Laurén challenging Ewa Piatkowska for the WBC Female World Super Welterweight title, and fights for Oscar Ahlin, Kennedy Katende, Rocco Wadell and Patricia Berghult.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting