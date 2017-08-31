Henriksson vows to defeat Danish rival Nielsen on September 30 in Stockholm

Simon Henriksson (5-1, 1 KO) will face Danish rival Mikkel Nielsen (3-0, 2 KOs) on the undercard of Anthony Yigit’s historic European Super Lightweight title defence against Sandor Martin on September 30 at the Solnahallen in Stockholm.

Yigit became the first Swedish boxer to win the European title in 30 years when he defeated British boxer Lenny Daws in February, and his maiden defence will be the first time in over 50 years the title has been contested on Swedish soil.





With a professional debut already announced for former national amateur champion Oliver Flodin, Henriksson’s four-round super welterweight bout is the third fight confirmed for September’s Nordic Fight Night event.

The Ystad boxer is eager to impress as he prepares to renew Sweden’s old rivalry and attempts to inflict the unbeaten Dane’s first career defeat.

‘’Our countries have always been rivals so this fight is about honour,’’ said the 27 year-old Henriksson, who returns to action following a unanimous points victory over Mateusz Krajewski at the Baltiska Hallen in Malmo. ‘’Nielsen is a good fighter, and it will be a good test for me, but I’m not the one who will be going out with a loss.’’

Henriksson, who is trained by renowned Swedish coach Lennart Georgsson and former WBO World Champion Armand Krajnc, says he hopes a victory can propel him to greater success in his career.





‘’A win will bring me another step closer to the top,’’ he says. ‘’There is a lot I want to achieve in boxing, and Nielsen is standing in my way, so I have to beat him. Whatever the outcome, one thing is for sure, we will give the fans a fight to remember.’’

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night on September 30 at the Solnahallen are available via www.ticketmaster.se or by calling (+46) 077-170 70 70. All the action will be shown live and exclusive on Viaplay Fighting. For more information please visit www.viaplay.se/figthing