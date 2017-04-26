Helenius ready for Chisora rematch: ‘’You will see Robert 2.0 in the ring!’’

Robert Helenius (24-1, 15 KOs) looked in great shape as he met with the Finnish media today in Helsinki at an open training session ahead of his WBC Silver World Heavyweight title fight against Dereck Chisora (26-7, 18 KOs) on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena.

The 33 year-old from Porvoo holds a controversial points victory over his British rival from their all action showdown in December 2011, but having enhanced his training methods, which today included pounding a heavy bag with a picture of Chisora’s face attached, ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ believes, this time, the decision will be left in no doubt.





‘’My preparations have been excellent,’’ he said. ‘’We’ve invested heavily in endurance training, cardio activities and, of course, a lot of sparring. When I fought Duhaupas, I wasn’t focused enough, but we’ve learnt from our mistakes, and this time, we won’t leave any stone unturned. On May 27, you will see Robert 2.0 in the ring!

‘’I don’t think Chisora will have changed much over the year. I expect him to continue to come forward with his slugger style trying to land hooks. He can do that for twelve rounds, and that suits me fine, because he is going to run out of gas before I do. In the end, he will just have two options: my left hand or my right!’’

Don Charles: “Even Stevie Wonder could have judged Chisora as the winner in the first fight!”

Trainer Don Charles says Dereck Chisora (26-7, 18 KOs) is leaving nothing to chance when he meets Robert Helenius (24-1, 15 KOs) in a hotly anticipated rematch at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 27.

“Even Stevie Wonder could have judged the correct winner in that fight,” he says.

“I used to take these bad results personally, but not anymore. It happens all the time at all levels of boxing, whether that’s in the amateurs or professionals.

“You should be able to overturn results in boxing. Boxing seems to be the only sport at the moment where you can’t go back and change outcomes. Football, Cricket, Tennis, American sports, etc. all have technology and video replays in order to correct bad decisions. Why not do the same in boxing?”

Chisora and Helenius will be contesting for the WBC Sliver Heavyweight title, but Charles claims that the biggest incentive is for Chisora to avenge his 2011 defeat.

“Every fighter needs an incentive, and the incentive here is to correct the original decision,’’ says Charles. ‘’Dereck has to be the referee, judge and the jury. We are not leaving anything to chance.

“I hate giving fighters instructions to go out looking for the KO, but for this fight, Dereck is under strict instruction to go out there and knock this guy out.

“Robert is a good fighter. But without a doubt he has not been the same man since he first fought Dereck. Dereck knocked every last inch of confidence out of him. I am very confident that Dereck will knock him out!”

Helenius ready to beat Chisora

Robert Helenius (24-1, 15 KOs) has hit back at claims made by Dereck Chisora’s (26-7, 18 KOs) coach Don Charles ahead of their rematch for the WBC Silver World Heavyweight title on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

On hearing these comments, Helenius has issued a video message to his long-time rival, in which the Finnish heavyweight states: ‘’You can be the judge, you can be the referee, I don’t care, you are going to get knocked out anyway, On 27th May, I’m going to be coming to the ring with both my hands so you better be ready!’’

