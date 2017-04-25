Helenius – Chisora II Undercard Update

Finnish featherweight Matti Koota (1-0-1, 1 KO) has been confirmed for the undercard of the WBC Silver World Heavyweight Championship clash between Robert Helenius and Dereck Chisora on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki.

Koota, who was a standout amateur boxer, is a former bronze medallist in the 2008 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships and also a three-time national amateur champion.





The 26 year-old scored a fourth round stoppage victory in his first professional bout against Nugzar Chavchavadze on February 11, but was left frustrated when his second paid contest ended a technical draw following an accidental clash of heads with Andrei Nurchynski on April 22.

Having put this disappointment behind him, the fan favourite says he is eager to impress as he joins an action-packed show in Helsinki, and is looking for tough opposition to help prepare him for a European title challenge later this year.

‘’I’m ready to bring all my supporters from Satakunta into the big city,’’ said Koota. ‘’My fans have made a lot of noise in my last two fights and now we are going to test the roof of the Hartwall Arena.

‘’I will give my all in the ring and show that I have the stuff for any big promoter to be interested in. I hope and believe that this is the first, but far from the last time I will be featured on a Team Sauerland gala.

‘’I have absolutely no time or interest in beating up any bums! I have plenty enough experience from amateurs so not it is a “crash course” to at least European title-level. I foresee fighting EU-rated guys by the end of this year.’’

An opponent for Koota and further undercard fights will be announced soon.

Tickets for the WBC Silver World Heavyweight Championship rematch between Robert Helenius and Dereck Chisora, which also features top Finnish prospects Tomi Honka and Matti Koota, are available online via www.ticketmaster.fi or by calling the ticket hotline on (+358) 0600 10 800.