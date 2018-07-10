Hede Jensen eager to prove worth on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park

Frederik Hede Jensen (2-1, 1 KO) will meet Andrei Nurchynski (9-29-5, 7 KOs) in a four-round super featherweight contest on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO World title fight against Yessica Munoz on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.





Hede Jensen is eager to prove his worth in the ring having dropped a close decision to Brian Pelaez at the same venue in March – a shock defeat that saw many people question the 22 year-old’s credentials as a professional fighter.

However, the Aarhus-boxer is used to overcoming adversity having spent his childhood in a wheelchair, and plans to show the same resolve to get his career back on track.

“It was a close fight against a strong opponent, and I still think I won it,” says Hede Jensen, reflecting on his split decision loss to Pelaez. “It’s never fun to lose, so my team and I have been looking inwards, to see if there’s anything we could improve. I have been committed to working hard in the gym ever since the defeat and I’m looking forward to this fight. On August 25, I will show the audience and my supporters that I belong in this game.

“They will see a more determined and powerful boxer, but also a boxer going in to the ring with a humble attitude and letting his gloves do the talking. As I said, my team and I have been looking inwards to improve a couple of things. It’s important to keep a cool head when high-pressure situations occur doing a fight. We will try to box from the outside and build the attacks up, around my jab.





“Andrei Nurchynski is an exciting opponent, but an opponent that I should be able to beat. I want to use the fight to get back on track and hopefully show the world my qualities. I’m hoping to deliver a good performance and good win, but it is boxing and things happens in a matter of seconds so I have to be prepared for this fight.”

Hede Jensen joins Danish fighters Kem Ljungquist and Adam Bashanov on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship clash with Mexico’s Yessica Munoz on August 25 at her hometown arena in Struer.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.