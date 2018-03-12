Heavyweights Will Be Swinging The Heavy Lumber On April 28 Windham Boxing Event

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced a heavyweight fight featuring undefeated “Brutal” Brendan Barrett (6-0-2, 5 KO’s) from New Jersey taking on Boston’s Tracey “The Titan” Johnson (4-6-5), in a six-round bout on Saturday, April 28 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire.

Barrett, a popular rising heavyweight from New Jersey, will be making his Boston Boxing Promotions debut on this card. Johnson will be returning for his second fight in Windham as he fought to a draw against Maine’s Cristiano Pedro in an entertaining slugfest that opened the night for the first ever pro boxing event in Windham this past January.





“I’m looking forward to my New Hampshire debut and my first fight with Boston Boxing Promotions. I don’t know much about my opponent, but as a veteran of 15 professional fights I feel he will be a good test for me as I continue to fine tune my transition from MMA to boxing,” said Barrett.

Prior to turning to pro boxing full time, Barrett was the Ring of Combat Heavyweight Champion in Mixed Martial Arts. While originally from New Jersey, he splits time training in Cape Cod. Barrett is hoping to turn a win on April 28 into a big fight later this summer. In recent years, he was prominently featured alongside Oprah Winfrey in an article in “O Magazine” discussing his love of drinking tea.

Johnson, the brother of former junior middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade, has proven time and time again his willingness to fight the best of the best prospects in boxing. While he gives up height and weight to Barrett in this fight, he feels he is the more skilled of the two fighters and it will show on fight night.

“It’ll feel good to fight near my hometown for the second time this year,” said Johnson, who has routinely fought in places like Philadelphia, Atlanta and Las Vegas over the course of his career.





“I expect a good fight, and like Bill Belichick always asks of his players, I will do my job.”

Tickets for the April 28, 2018 Championship Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.