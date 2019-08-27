Heavyweights Potter, Mills set for Battle at the Boat 123

There will be no shortage of power when Dylan Potter and Nick Mills square off against each other.





The two heavyweights are set to clash in a highly anticipate undercard bout at Battle at the Boat 123 on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

The Potter/Mills matchup will be one of six bouts on the card. Cruiserweights Marquice Weston (15-1-1) and Joe Jones (11-1) will face off in a 10-round main event, while Cris Reyes (7-0) meets Manuel Monteiro (7-0) in a welterweight semi-main event.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.





Both Potter and Mills bring 1-0 records into their 4-round fight.

Potter, currently the No. 2 ranked MMA heavyweight in the Pacific Northwest, returns to the world of boxing following a two-year absence.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring because it’s a fight. And unlike most, I genuinely love fighting. I got a call that he didn’t have a dance partner and well, I’m his huckleberry,” Potter said. ”

Potter won his pro debut on June 24, 2017 against Frankie Orr.

“I remember the pace that was set and how different it was then MMA. But even with that, it’s still combat and that’s what I live for. Making the change to boxing wasn’t difficult whatsoever,” Potter said. “Nick is a tough dude. I’ve seen his transformation as he’s come up as an amateur to now being pro. Be ready to see two men put it all on the line. We’re both undefeated and hungry. Neither of us want to or are expecting to lose. He may have the edge in having more time to prepare for this boxing match but he hasn’t prepared for me. He’s been a professional for less than a year, I’ve been pro since 2015. There isn’t much I haven’t seen.”

Mills made his pro boxing debut on June 1, defeating Justin Milani by TKO.

“It felt great winning my pro debut I was super happy. I have been thinking about switching from MMA to boxing for a long time because I believe my hands are the best part of my game,” Mills said. “Boxing is a lot different I feel like it takes more cardio than MMA. Around here a lot of guys just want to wrestle so I don’t enjoy MMA as much.l

Both fighters expect a brawl.

“I’m happy that Dylan Potter decided to take the fight on two weeks notice because his teammate got injured. I have a lot of respect for Dylan and I believe he’s a very talented fighter,” Mills said. ” The fans should expect a dog fight there is no secret in my style I will come forward throwing hard shots.

Battle at the Boat 123 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 123 Card

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019

10 Round Main Event – Cruiserweights

Marquice Weston (15-1-1) vs. Joe Jones (11-1)

5 Round Semi-Main Event

140 pounds: Cris Reyes (7-0) vs. Manuel Monteiro (7-0)

5 Round Bout

143 pounds: Kevin Davila (3-8-2) vs. Andres Abarca (1-2)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

Heavyweights: Nick Mills (1-0) vs. Dylan Potter 1-0)

200 pounds: Sua Tuani (debut) vs Nick Coughran (0-1)

144 pounds: Willie Gomez (1-0) vs. Hamilton Ash (0-3)