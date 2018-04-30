Heavyweights and prospects added to ‘Vasquez vs Sandoval’ undercard May 4th

The card is set for May 4th’s world-class boxing event presented by Let’s Get It On Promotions and the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The evening’s feature attraction matches world-ranked Oscar “El Chapito” Vasquez (15-1) against Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (12-1) in an eight-round, super-flyweight battle. A spectacular undercard supplements the main event.





Undefeated heavyweight prospect and knockout machine, Frank “Freedom Fighter” Sanchez (5-0, 5 KOs), has been added to the May 4th card. Sanchez was born and raised in Guantanamo Bay Cuba. In his native country, he competed in over two-hundred boxing matches as an amatuer. He fled Cuba in 2016 and made his way to Las Vegas where he signed a managerial deal with retired Hall of Fame referee Richard Steele. Sanchez will be fighting veteran Lamont Capers (9-11) in a six-round battle.

Carson City lightweight Diego Elizondo (2-0) will be fighting the very tough Canton Miller (3-1) in a four-round match.

In a six-round cruiserweight bout, U.S. Army Veteran Blake “The Beast” McKernan (7-0, 5 KOs) of Sacramento will be facing Mexico’s Daniel Arambula (4-2).

In a classic Mexican vs. Puerto Rican fight, Santos “Titos” Vasquez (5-2-1), who is Oscar’s younger brother and an alternate for the 2012 U.S. Olympic boxing team, will be fighting Puerto Rico’s Bryan Aquino (11-2) in a six round junior-flyweight bout.





Ricardo “The Dreamer” Lucio-Galvan (2-0, 2 KO) is scheduled to fight in a four-round featherweight bout.

Fight card subject to change. First bell is at 7pm.