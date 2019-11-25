Heavyweight Zhang Zhilei Returns To The Ring Against Andriy Rudenko

ZHANG ZHILEI RETURNS TO THE RING AGAINST ANDRIY RUDENKO IN MONACO, GOAL REMAINS BECOMING FIRST CHINESE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION





Top boxing heavyweight, Zhang Zhilei 20-0, 16 KOs), returns to the ring against Ukraine’s Andriy Rudenko (32-4, 20 KOs) this Saturday, November 30, at the Casino De Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monaco. The bout is scheduled for10 rounds.

Only a short time ago, Zhang was ranked in the top ten of the heavyweight division until unexpected circumstances kept him out of the ring for over a year. A win over the veteran Rudenko, who has scored as many knockouts as Zhang has wins, could put the former Olympic silver medalist right back at the top of the division.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring.” says Zhang. “I’ve had an excellent training camp and am ready. I am very confident. I want to make ring history as China’s first ever world heavyweight champion so every bout is crucial.”





“Boxing fans will pay attention to this fight because they know it has enormous implications.” says Zhang advisor Tommy Lane. “A Zhilei win puts him back in the top of the division – which means monster fights for him.”

Zhang vs. Rudenko is one of many world-class bouts presented by Matchroom Boxing, and can be streamed in the United States on DAZN – Nov 30th Noon ET.

ABOUT ZHANG ZHILEI





Zhang Zhilei is a Chinese, undefeated, professional boxer who competes in the heavyweight division. As an amateur, he earned a silver medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic games as a super heavyweight. He now competes at the highest levels of professional heavyweight prize fighting.

ABOUT LANE BROTHERS BOXING

New York City Based “Lane Brothers Boxing” was founded in 2019 by brothers Terry and Tommy Lane. The Lane brothers have worked in professional boxing for nearly fifteen years, and are now using their industry expertise to advise top international boxing talent. Terry and Tommy are the sons of former referee Mills Lane.