Heavyweight prospect Darmani Rock cruises to 7-0

Roc Nation Sports heavyweight Darmani Rock moves to 7-0 after scoring a crushing knockout of Solomon Maye (3-8-2, 3 KOs) at Bally’s in Atlantic City on Saturday, Jan. 20.





Rock established his textbook left jab early and often, creating space and getting his range. He landed numerous hard shots as the rounds went on. In the fifth round at the 00:34 second mark, Rock landed a huge right hand-left hook combination that knocked Maye out cold before he hit the mat.

Rock ended his amateur career as the number one rated super heavyweight in the United States, signing with Roc Nation Sports in February 2016. The Philly-native flew out of the starting gate with four knockouts in his first five bouts. This is his fifth KO to date.