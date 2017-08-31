Heavyweight Nick Messer Ready For War Sunday Night

In his fourth fight as a professional, Kentucky’s Nick Messer will be facing an undefeated tough heavyweight in Nelson Best.

In April of this year Messer exploded into the heavyweight division with an impressive knockout of then undefeated Joe Hill. Since he fought two tough wars coming up empty, but has never lost the fire or focus inside of him.





“When you’re down and out, you have to turn it up a notch and fight that much harder,” said Messer. “This year I’ve learned and have grown so much in boxing, and Sunday night I can’t wait to go out and showcase my skills en route to getting my hand raised.”

Even after two consecutive losses Messer never got down on himself, but instead used it as fuel to train and work harder to get better. He has since brought in the knowledge and expertise of CPBC International Heavyweight Champion and undisputed World Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing Champion Bobby Gunn, along with WBB Junior Middleweight Champ Chris Cella.

“I’ve got a great team around me that is willing to take me as far as I can go in this sport, and I’m ready to make it happen.”

With a win over Best Sunday, Messer will even his record out to 2-2 and be full throttle ahead to continue his winning ways through the rest of the year.





With heavy and fast hands, a strong chin and an unrelenting work ethic, Messer has all the tools to climb the ranks and fight for s title in 2018.

He will be in action live this Sunday at the Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland, West Virginia.