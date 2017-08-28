Heavyweight LaRon Mitchell Retains Title

Heavyweight champion LaRon Mitchell (16-0, 14 KOs) delivered yet another dominating performance on Friday night. The southpaw from San Francisco dropped challenger Michael Bissett (14-10, 8 KOs) four times in round two, making a statement early in the first title defense of his career.

Mitchell, who was defending his Jr. NABF title, knocked out the smaller Bissett in the third round (1:15) after a punishing combination sent the Florida resident to his knees.





“After the first round, I knew I’d be able to connect with something big,” Mitchell said. “I walked him down and just focused on my punch placement and the power did the rest.”

In the second championship fight of the night, featherweight Erick Ituarte (18-1-1, 2 KOs) successfully defended his Jr. NABF title by split decision over Alberto Torres (10-1-2, 4 KOs).

Ituarte controlled the fight with an aggressive jab and opportunistic body punching, while Torres was content to counter punch.

“Torres did a good job of covering up, but I know I hurt him a few times,” Ituarte said. “I just tried to be first to the punch and not let him land anything strong.”





Scores: 78-74, 78-74 (Ituarte) and Torres (77-75).

In the battle of unbeaten junior lightweights, it was Chicago’s Giovanni Cabrera (9-0, 2 KOs) that kept his undefeated record intact with a unanimous decision win over Roberto Meza (8-1, 4 KOs) of Temecula, Calif.

Throughout the six-round fight, Cabrera showed solid boxing skills behind an awkward style. The turning point came in the final round when Cabrera scored a knockdown – in what was at that point – still a close fight. The added points helped Cabrera with the final scoring: 58-55 all around.

Super bantamweight Saul Sanchez (4-0, 3 KOs) stayed unbeaten with a second-round knockout over Francisco Lapizco (8-6, 2 KOs). Sanchez, known for his fast starts, applied the pressure early with steady combinations.

Midway through the second round, Sanchez landed a heavy combination that put Lapizco on the floor. Lapizco, who is never in a dull fight, shrugged it off and continued to fight. Another combination, however, ended Lapizco’s night at the 2:44 mark of the second round.

Behind a raucous home crowd, junior welterweight Ruben Torres (1-0, 1 KO) of Los Angeles delivered a sensational knockout win in his professional debut. Torres dropped San Diego’s Jesse Cruz (0-2) four times before referee Jack Reiss put a stop to the onslaught.

Official stoppage time came at the 2:37 mark of the opening round. Torres is trained by Danny Zamora.

“Path to Glory” was presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Lucas Oil, in association with Everlast.